Couple accused of building explosives in their Blaine apartment with young son nearby

BLAINE, Minn. -- Four months after an explosion rattled a Blaine apartment, disturbing discoveries are raising questions about what went on behind closed doors.

Newly-shared court documents accuse a couple of building explosives with a 2-year-old boy nearby. But investigators may have found even more concerning clues.

"There were items that were located outside that had been blown out the window of the apartment on the ground, so the scene was a pretty violent explosion," said Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany.

A man was found in the aftermath of the March 3 explosion with critical injuries, with parts of his hands blown off.

"Found a substance that later was confirmed was TATP, a very volatile explosive that can be made with household chemicals, certainly very dangerous and very volatile," Podany said.

The criminal complaint against Lee and Tayler Boatner says "remnants of a plastic child's cup…appeared to contain explosive materials." And there were computer searches for how to use a detonator, and utility searches like water and sewer.

Chief Podany says there's no indication anything was done.

"The sheer fact that the searches were being made was concerning," he said.

The 27- and 28-year-old face two counts of explosive violations, and child endangerment because their toddler was inside at the time. Lee Boatner is also charged with arson.

Gabriela Banuet lives in the building. She was stunned to learn how dangerous it was, and she now has more questions.

"How can we feel safe? It doesn't have to be here. Like, how can we feel safe?" Banuet said. "What was the thoughts, what was the thinking? Like, to blow the place, to take it somewhere else? Like, what was the plan?"

WCCO reached out to the Boatners but have not heard back.

Blaine Police, the ATF and the Minneapolis Bomb Squad all investigated the case. We're told Blaine police are still working with the FBI. So far, no federal charges have been filed.