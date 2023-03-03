Watch CBS News
Contained explosion in Blaine apartment unit injures 2

BLAINE, Minn. -- Two people were injured in an explosion that was contained to a single apartment unit in a building in Blaine.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Friday to the Cedar Green Apartments on the 1100 block of 116 Avenue Northeast for a report of a man with severe injuries to his hands. 

When the officers arrived, they found the man in the lobby with traumatic injuries to both his hands. A woman was also found outside her apartment on the fifth floor. She was also injured. A child inside the apartment was not injured.

Police say there was "some type of explosion" in the apartment unit. The window in the bedroom was blown out, and investigators found household chemicals that they believe contributed to the explosion.

Police say there is no further danger to the public. The explosion is under investigation by Blaine police, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 12:55 PM

