Chanhassen's Kade Bush, with eye on another championship, knows what's needed of him

Two years ago, when the Chanhassen football team won its first ever state title in its first ever Minnesota state tournament, it was a sophomore, Kade Bush that caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

"When I turned around to catch it, I realized I was wide open," Bush remembered. "I felt like the ball was in the air forever. Got lost in the light a little bit because the lights are super bright there. It was awesome. It was a great feeling."

Bush was thrust into a bigger role in the playoffs, back then. Fast forward to the present, Chanhassen is back in the championship game and Bush is one of the best players in Minnesota.

"This year is a lot different because I'm a senior and all my best friends are seniors," he said. "It's not just do your job anymore. We all have to take over the game, defense and offense. Everyone's gotta play their best game. You're not just role players anymore."

The Storm are on a three year state tournament streak. Last year, they made it to the semifinals. The program has come a long way in a little time. For some of the teams' classmates, this has become the expectation.

"I think we've definitely taken that next step," said senior quarterback Nathan Ramler, the backup QB in 2023. "There was a little hump we had to get over. We always made it to the section final. It was kind of our thing."

"My experience at least has just been bank, bank, bank," said inside linebacker Jack Carlson, a special teamer two years ago. It's like this is the norm now. So, it's pretty cool to be part of this."

Bush is back to his clutch postseason play. In last week's semifinal, the tight end took a direct snap 42 yards for the go-ahead and eventual game winning touchdown.

"He just does a really good job of picking up stuff and learning it quickly, so we don't have to spend a bunch of time on things," said Storm head coach Cullen Nelson. "The things we're asking him to do, we have other guys that can do it to, but we just ask him to do a little bit of everything."

One of the top prospects in the state, Bush will play college ball at West Virginia. But he knows this week's full circle moment is second to none.

"Last practice in our stadium, last game in our stadium, it's all kind of milestone of things I knew would happen," said Bush. "At least we're winning, so it's bittersweet. But you know it's gonna end soon. Nothing compares to high school football. I'm as excited this year as I will be for the next five years of my football career, you know. It's really special."