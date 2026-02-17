Brainerd man who kidnapped pregnant woman, killed neighbor sentenced to life in prison

A northern Minnesota man who abducted a pregnant woman and her four children in a crime spree that also left a neighbor dead was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Chad Aanerud, 36, pleaded guilty in December to two counts of second-degree assault and one count each of first-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years, with credit for a year and four months that he has already served.

Court documents say that on Oct. 31, 2024, Aanerud went to the pregnant woman's home in Brainerd where he sexually assaulted her and threatened to shoot her children. The woman told her children to run to a neighbor's house, which they did, and the neighbor went to the woman's house to investigate.

Aanerud shot and killed the neighbor, 62-year-old Lyle Maske, the complaint says.

After the shooting, Aanerud forced the woman into a van and abducted the four children, prompting authorities to issue an AMBER Alert. He was found and arrested near Little Falls.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

