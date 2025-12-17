Brainerd man pleads guilty to kidnapping pregnant woman and kids, killing her neighbor

A northern Minnesota man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to several charges, including murder, after he abducted a pregnant woman and her four children during a crime spree last year.

Court records show Chad Aanerud, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and one count each of first-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17.

According to charges, on the night of Oct. 31, 2024, Aanerud went to a woman's home on Loerch Road in Brainerd, where he sexually assaulted her and threatened to shoot her children. He then took guns from another home on the same property before dousing it in gasoline and setting it on fire.

The woman told her children to run to a neighbor's house, which they did, and the neighbor then went to the woman's house to investigate.

According to the complaint, Aanerud shot the neighbor, whom authorities identified as 62-year-old Lyle Maske. Maske died at the scene.

Authorities say that, after the shooting, Aanerud forced the woman into a van with threats of violence, then drove to the neighbor's house and abducted the four children.

On Friday morning, authorities issued an Amber Alert for Aanerud and his alleged victims. Around 7:20 a.m., he was found and arrested near Little Falls. The woman had injuries "consistent with having been physically assaulted," the complaint states. Authorities said they found 13 stolen guns in Aanerud's car.

In an interview with law enforcement, Aanerud said he accidentally shot Maske and intentionally burned the house down, the complaint states. He also admitted to abducting the woman and children, according to the complaint.

The victim's mother said her daughter and Aanerud were ex-partners, and her daughter was pregnant with Aanerud's child.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

