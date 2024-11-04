Brainerd man faces a dozen charges in crime spree that prompted AMBER Alert

Investigators working to learn more about alleged abduction, fatal shooting near Brainerd

Investigators working to learn more about alleged abduction, fatal shooting near Brainerd

Investigators working to learn more about alleged abduction, fatal shooting near Brainerd

BRAINERD, Minn. — A Brainerd man faces a litany of charges, including murder, kidnapping and arson, in connection with a crime spree that prompted an AMBER Alert last week.

Prosecutors in Crow Wing County filed charges against 35-year-old Chad Aanerud on Monday. Aanerud was arrested Friday morning after allegedly abducting a pregnant woman and her four children at gunpoint.

A criminal complaint alleges Aanerud went to a woman's home on Loerch Road in Brainerd on Halloween night, sexually assaulted her and threatened to shoot her children.

Aanerud then took guns from another home on the same property before dousing it in gasoline and lighting it on fire, the allegations say. The woman told her children to run to a neighbor's house, which they did, and the neighbor then went to the woman's house to investigate.

According to the complaint, Aanerud shot the neighbor, whom authorities identified as 62-year-old Lyle Maske. Maske died at the scene.

Authorities allege that, after the shooting, Aanerud forced the woman into a van with threats of violence, then drove to the neighbor's house and abducted the four children.

On Friday morning, authorities issued an AMBER Alert for Aanerud and his alleged victims. Around 7:20 a.m., he was found and arrested near Little Falls. The woman had injuries "consistent with having been physically assaulted," the complaint states. Authorities said they found 13 stolen guns in Aanerud's car.

In an interview with law enforcement, Aanerud said he accidentally shot Maske and intentionally burned the house down, the complaint states. He also admitted to abducting the woman and children, according to the complaint.

In total, Aanerud faces two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of kidnapping, one count of first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of theft. He remains in custody.

Note: The video above originally aired Nov. 1, 2024.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: