Standoff at central Minnesota cemetery ends in arrest of arson suspect

RED EYE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- An arson suspect in central Minnesota dragged authorities into a standoff and foot chase Saturday that traveled through a cemetery and a swamp before ending in the man's arrest.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said the incident began with a 911 call about a structure fire in North Germany Township. Authorities responded and learned a man may have set the fire on purpose. He also allegedly threatened the 911 caller and his son with a gun.

Authorities searched for more than an hour before finding the suspect at the West Cemetery in Sebeka. The sheriff's office said he fired three rounds into the woods when law enforcement made contact with him.

Authorities sent a shelter-in-place notification to nearby residents, then called in backup in the form of the Wadena and Hubbard counties SWAT team. Otter Tail County also sent an armored vehicle.

While monitoring the suspect via drone and covert officers, the SWAT team and armored vehicle advanced on the suspect. He fled into a nearby swamp before police found and arrested him.

The suspect, a 47-year-old man from Lakeville, is awaiting formal charges at the Wadena County Jail, per the sheriff's office. WCCO-TV typically does not identify arrested parties until charges are filed.