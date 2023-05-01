Medical examiner identifies Chue Feng Yang as man shot dead following standoff with FBI

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the person who was shot and killed by an FBI agent late last week.

According to the office, the shooting victim was 33-year-old Chue Feng Yang. Last Thursday, he was killed following a lengthy standoff with officers. According to court documents, the FBI was serving a search and arrest warrant for Yang, who has a record of prior arrests and convictions.

According to federal officials, FBI agents had used his cellphone to track him to a residence near the intersection of Dowling and Dupont avenues. However, Yang barricaded himself, prompting negotiations that went on for several hours. Yang was on social media filming the incident while he was inside the home, officials said.

"This person was on social media videotaping what was happening from inside the residence live," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "And clearly, even from his own social media, this person was armed during this incident."

An agent fatally shot Yang when he emerged from the home just after noon. He had a hostage tied to his torso, and a shotgun pointed at her head. Another woman was in the house at the time, and she was treated for a fentanyl overdose.

The charges leading to the latest arrest warrant involve a carjacking and police chase earlier this year. During the pursuit, investigators say a puppy was tossed from the moving car. Taho, as he was named by deputies, was euthanized last week.

Legal experts say the U.S. Attorney's Office is joining the local fight against rising crime. They're "paying particular attention to carjacking cases because they're such a menace," legal analyst Joe Tamburino told WCCO's Jonah Kaplan earlier.

According to the FBI, its National Inspection Division - and not its Minneapolis Field Office - will review the incident. They have not asked for assistance from local agencies.