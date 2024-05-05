Celebrating a #Top10WxDay after drought-erasing rain

MINNEAPOLIS — Nothing brings in the foot traffic to Sunnyside Gardens in Minneapolis' Linden Hills neighborhood quite like a #Top10WxDay.

"This is the first time we've seen a full parking lot," said Sarah Davis, General Manager at Sunnyside Gardens. "Anytime you get a sunny day in spring, people are really excited to plant."

"We just want to be outside," said Karen Staggert.

Staggert and her daughter, Abbey Staggert, are on the hunt for trees and vegetables, all while spending plenty of time in the warm sunshine.

"We're going to dig up some old stuff and replace it and just be outside," said Karen Staggert.

Jaynie Leung and her daughter Neve Opsata are also here soaking up the top-tier day.

"Just looking for a few more things for the garden and probably some annuals to plant," said Leung.

"Feels like it's summer already," said Opsata.

The sunny day comes after several rainy ones.

Since the beginning of spring, we've received more than 7.5 inches of rain. Typically, we'll have about 4 inches by this time during the season.

Minnesota definitely needed it — much of the state is now in the zero drought category.

"Really loving the rain so that's helped a lot and I'm just excited seeing everything pop up," said Leung.

It's proof that April showers really do bring May flowers.

"It's great for the yards, gardens, trees and we were so dry over winter. Everyone was getting nervous, so I feel really great," said Davis.