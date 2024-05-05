Watch CBS News
Sunny, warm Sunday is a #Top10WxDay

By Joseph Dames

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 5, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 5, 2024 03:18

MINNEAPOLIS — We're closing out the weekend with a #Top10WxDay in the Twin Cities.

It's going to be a beauty, with a high around 70, sunshine and calm winds.

Monday's going to be even warmer, with highs likely near 75, but the wind will pick back up. It will be mainly sunny until a storm system approaches by night. Those storms will likely continue into Tuesday.

Most of the severe stuff will stay to the south, but the Twin Cities could see some stronger storms.

Temperatures cool slightly later in the week, but next weekend looks nearly as nice as this one.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 8:35 AM CDT

