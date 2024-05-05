Sunny, warm Sunday is a #Top10WxDay

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 5, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — We're closing out the weekend with a #Top10WxDay in the Twin Cities.

It's going to be a beauty, with a high around 70, sunshine and calm winds.

Monday's going to be even warmer, with highs likely near 75, but the wind will pick back up. It will be mainly sunny until a storm system approaches by night. Those storms will likely continue into Tuesday.

Most of the severe stuff will stay to the south, but the Twin Cities could see some stronger storms.

Temperatures cool slightly later in the week, but next weekend looks nearly as nice as this one.