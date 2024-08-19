Hope Street addition looks to provides dignity for young adults experiencing homelessness

MINNEAPOLIS — Dignity is a priority for Minnesota's largest young adult homeless shelter. A new addition to Catholic Charities Hope Street for Youth aims to provide just that.

"The need never stops," Catholic Charities Chief Program Officer Keith Kozerski said.

Hope Street is a 30-bed shelter for young adults ages 18 to 24 facing homelessness, but it provides more than just a place to rest their heads.

"Our support looks like, just reminding these people of who they are," Hope Street Senior Program Manager Tasha Mays said.

Mays feels the mission on a personal level.

"I have experienced homelessness in the past. So to be apart of someone's transition of where they are to who they are meant to be — it's amazing," she said.

More than half of Minnesota adults experiencing homelessness become homeless by the age of 24 and 36% before the age of 18. Hope Street works to break the cycle — and one way they're doing that is through clothing.

"When you dress good, you kind of feel good," Mays said. 'And that's what we are hoping for."

Monday morning, crews were working to transform a storage room into a closet. "The Closet" is permanent and offers free clothing to people living at Hope Street. While the clothes are free, it will provide a unique shopping experience. Mays says it's all about dignity.

"I'm hoping that it feels very similar to when we go to the store and shop for our personal belongings. I hope that it brings excitement. I hope that it brings joy. I'm hoping that it's life-changing," Mays said.

To make it happen, Catholic Charities received a grant from Kiwanis Downtown Minneapolis Club. The nonprofit also teamed up with California Closet to build it. Through The Closet, Hope Street hopes to provide three to five outfits to each youth that stays there.

The Hope Street team says the excitement among youth is high — and the need is even greater.

"Just last week I had a young guy come in and he seemed extremely stressed out," Mays said. "So, I pulled him aside and said, 'hey, what's happening?' He said 'I start school September 5th. I'm a senior in high school and I have no clothes to wear.'"

Mays said The Closet should be running and open to youth by next week. The installment will be permanent — as will its message.

"All we do is shine a mirror. Shine a mirror in their face and empower them," Mays said.

Catholic Charities did receive some funding to purchase new clothes, but they are also accepting donations. If you're interested in helping, click here.