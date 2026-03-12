2 years after Minnesota catalytic converter law passed, thefts back on the rise

Data show that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise again in the Twin Cities.

According to police in St. Paul, Minnesota, there were 97 reported catalytic converters stolen in the first two months of this year. That's about 37 more than what was reported in the same time period of 2025.

In total, there were 505 reported thefts last year. That was a drastic increase from the 172 reported thefts in 2024, though it didn't quite reach the 607 reports in 2023.

St. Paul Police Deputy Chief Kurt Hallstrom said there isn't enough information yet to determine what's behind what he described as a "slight uptick." He said that it's possible that some of the metals and minerals found in catalytic converters — which help reduce noise pollution and toxic exhaust — are becoming more valuable.

In 2023, Gov. Tim Walz signed a law that sought to crack down on catalytic converter thefts. The legislation established harsher penalties for those caught with a stolen device. It also required that converters be marked with the date it was removed from a vehicle and that vehicle's identification number (VIN), making it harder for people to make illegitimate sales scrap yards.

"The fear of that from the time that it was originally passed may have subsided for some, they're willing to take on the risk of being apprehended," Hallstrom said.

So far, with nearly 100 reports of stolen catalytic converters this year, there have been no arrests. That includes the two people caught on camera taking the device from Bill Ruff's pickup truck on March 3 in downtown St. Paul.

Ruff told WCCO that he had left his truck in the parking lot of a brewery that was shuttling fans to and from a Minnesota Wild game. When he returned late that night, he put the key in his ignition and immediately noticed a problem.

"It sounded like a rocket ship going off," Ruff said.

When he looked around for the issue, he joked that he couldn't help but be impressed with the "clean" cut he found underneath his truck.

Security footage from the brewery showed two people appeared to survey his car and take the catalytic converter in just a few minutes around 10 p.m. that evening.

Ruff said that he needed to pay hundreds of dollars out of pocket for repairs, with insurance covering the rest of the $3,777 tab.

"It seems like there's nowhere safe," Ruff said.

Hallstrom said that police are still recommending some basic tips that drivers can take, including parking in a well-lit area. He said that parking with the passenger-side door against a curb can help, because thieves typically access the converter from that side of the car.

Finally, Hallstrom said that there are tools available for purchase that can help add an extra layer of security.