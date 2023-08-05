New law aiming to crack down on catalytic converter thefts takes effect

Minnesota uses creativity to try and curb catalytic converter thefts

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) -- At Golden Valley Tire and Service, replacing stolen catalytic converters became routine the last couple of years as thieves targeted the parts to make a couple hundred dollars for the sale of each one.

But it can leave car owners on the hook for a replacement that can cost upwards of $4,000 to install, Brendan Lewis, the shop's general manager said, so he's excited a state policy to crack down on the common crime.

"Unfortunately we became very good at the process," he said.

Minnesota state lawmakers passed a new law creating penalties for unlawful sales and possession of the catalytic converters, which are pollution control devices for vehicles. It also prohibits scrap metal dealers from purchasing one unattached without markings—like the vehicle's VIN number—on it.

The thefts quadrupled from 2019 to 2020 and soared again to 52,000 in 2021, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. At one time, Minnesota ranked third in the nation for stealing the parts.

The change implements stricter recordkeeping rules for scrap dealers, like asking a seller for a car registration and insurance to prove ownership of the converter at the point of sale.

Having one of the unattached, unmarked converters is a misdemeanor, but it would increase to a felony for three or more. Those found guilty could face years in prison.

Brian Sturgeon, chief of the West St. Paul Police, testified before the legislature in support of the change. He said that prior to the law, there was "really nothing we could do" if law enforcement stopped a vehicle several catalytic converters stashed inside.

"It just gives us more tools in order to recover these and hold people accountable," he told WCCO. "It's very important and it's working."

He points the city's data: In 2021, West St. Paul saw 177 thefts and it stayed about the same in 2022. But so far this year, there's been only 10 stolen in his community.

He credits broader public awareness and recent local and state policies with curbing the thefts. Other suburban cities have seen similar declines, he said.

"Everything we've done has made a dramatic reduction in catalytic converter thefts," Sturgeon said.

Certain vehicles are top targets. Lewis said drivers don't need to race to their local auto repair shop to get markings on their vehicles, but they can choose to install what's called a "CatGuard" as a deterrent.

The labels with serial numbers, which can be registered and traced by law enforcement, were part of a state pilot program last year.

He also has seen fewer customers coming in with their converters stolen this year than last year.

"They're not going to be able to do what they were doing before, where you can have hundreds of catalytic converters going to one salvage facility. That's just not a reality anymore," Lewis said.