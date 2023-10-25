Four Minnesota men are charged for their alleged roles in $21M catalytic converter theft ring

4 men charged for their alleged roles in $21 million catalytic converter theft ring

4 men charged for their alleged roles in $21 million catalytic converter theft ring

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced that four Minnesota men have been indicted in a catalytic converter theft ring.

The men were allegedly operating to transport the converters across state lines.

John Kotten, 41, of Hutchinson, Justin Johnson, 32, of St. Paul, Soe Moo, 31, of St. Paul, and James Dillon, 34, of Minneapolis allegedly participated in a scheme where they transported the stolen converters to buyers in other states who paid "large sums of money" for the parts, according to a complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The men are charged with interstate transportation of stolen property, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and false statements to a financial institution.

The four allegedly operated their converter theft ring between May 2020 and October 2022.

The complaint says the defendants allegedly transported the stolen property across state lines using U-Haul trailers and personal cars.

The men concealed the scheme by simultaneously buying scrap or junk cars to make it appear like they were involved in a legitimate business. The converter thefts yielded around $21 million in payments to the four, according to the complaint.

All four defendants made their first appearance in U.S. District Court Tuesday.