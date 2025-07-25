Carson Herron following in the footsteps of his father and Minneapolis native, Tim Herron

Carson Herron, son of Tim Herron, reflects on time at the 3M Open

It's not the bird, but you know the name. Carson Herron comes from great Minnesota golf genes.

On Friday, he wrapped up what he hopes is the first of many 3M Open appearances.

"It was honestly awesome," he said after shooting a 1-under 70. "I can't really put it into words still. But it just means a lot to be able to go play in front of my family and friends and everyone here in Minnesota."

Carson Herron is the son of Tim Herron, a Minneapolis native and a four-time winner on the PGA Tour. Carson followed in his dad's footsteps, recently finishing a college golf career at the University of New Mexico.

"I think he likes to get involved, but not too much," Carson said of his dad. "He wants to just help me. Help me do my best and guide me along the way."

Carson Herron recently qualified for the John Deere Classic, his first PGA Tour tournament. This week marked his second.

"150 (yards) and in, I think, is where I need the most improvement," Carson Herron said when asked to evaluate how his game stacks up with the PGA Tour talent. "But if I work hard at that, it can turn around quickly."

Carson Herron missed the cut at even par. Still, it's a career milestone for the former Minnetonka Skipper.

"Probably something I didn't think was possible," he said. "But with hard work, and dedication and never giving up, you can always push yourself further. It was always my dream to play in this since I started coming and watching in 2019. It was awesome to make that a reality."