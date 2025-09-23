Former network news producer writes memoir detailing life in Minnesota, Manhattan

A 90-year-old former network producer is sharing her life lessons in a book, detailing her upbringing from a farm in Minnesota to Manhattan and back.

"I laughed with Sophia Loren, took communion from Pope John Paul, chatted with Paul Newman," read Carole Wendt from her book, "Think Fast! Lessons I Learned from Minnesota to Manhattan and Back."

Before she was writing newspaper columns and producing for TV legends, Wendt was just a little girl growing up in hard times.

"It was very hard because it was the depression and we didn't have any money and nobody did," said Wendt.

Ninety years into her life, Wendt finally turned a lifetime of stories into "Think Fast!"

But don't expect a quiet reflection, she's got too much personality for that.

"I write the way I talk, and obviously people get a kick out of reading it," said Wendt.

Her voice is unmistakable.

"This woman said to me, 'are you Carole Wendt who writes the columns in the paper?' I said 'yes, did you recognize me?' and she said, 'No no I could tell it was you because of the way you were talking.' I just got the chills, I have a voice, literally," said Wendt.

In 1969, Wendt landed a job with the David Frost Show. It was a turning point that took her from secretary to solo producer.

"When I went from being somebody's assistant or somebody's secretary to standalone producer I thought wow, this is the ticket," said Wendt.

WCCO

She spent 30 years at NBC, also working on the Jack Paar Show and Today with Tom Brokaw and Barbara Walters, who she once upstaged during a cab ride.

"The cab driver keeps looking in the rearview mirror like this. Finally, he couldn't help himself and he says are you on television? Barbara is going like oh s*** and I said 'who are you talking to?' And he said 'you.'" laughed Wendt.

Her book isn't just about the stars. It's also about her childhood and the loves of her life: her husband Bill, a Broadway, film, and television actor who died in 1998 an her cat Kiki who she rescued from a blisteringly cold day in 2024.

For her, there's joy in encouraging others to live life to the fullest.

"You can do it. Just go for it. You know, have some confidence. What's the worst thing that…you've got to know how to handle rejection," said Wendt.

"Think Fast! Lessons I Learned from Minnesota to Manhattan and Back" is available on Amazon.

She hasn't ruled out writing a follow-up.