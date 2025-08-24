Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Two killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash Saturday night, sheriff says

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 24, 2025
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 24, 2025 00:59

Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating after two people died in an ATV crash Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 9:20 p.m., according to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office. The 911 caller said the crash happened on Ditch Bank Forest Road in Progress Township, which is located about 40 miles west of Duluth.

The sheriff's office says a 48-year-old woman from the Cloquet area and a 59-year-old man from out of state died in the crash. People on the scene of the crash attempted CPR, but were unsuccessful.

The names of the victims will be released after their families are notified.

Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake says deputies learned the pair had been traveling in a side-by-side type ATV with a group of other riders when they were separated from them. Someone from the group found them with the ATV overturned in the water.

The incident comes a week after another fatal ATV crash, which happened at the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area, about 70 miles northeast of Progress Township. Tia Muller, a 26-year-old firefighter, was found dead and pinned under an ATV. Her husband, 25-year-old Jonathon Muller, suffered serious injuries.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue