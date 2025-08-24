Two killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash Saturday night, sheriff says

Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating after two people died in an ATV crash Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 9:20 p.m., according to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office. The 911 caller said the crash happened on Ditch Bank Forest Road in Progress Township, which is located about 40 miles west of Duluth.

The sheriff's office says a 48-year-old woman from the Cloquet area and a 59-year-old man from out of state died in the crash. People on the scene of the crash attempted CPR, but were unsuccessful.

The names of the victims will be released after their families are notified.

Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake says deputies learned the pair had been traveling in a side-by-side type ATV with a group of other riders when they were separated from them. Someone from the group found them with the ATV overturned in the water.

The incident comes a week after another fatal ATV crash, which happened at the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area, about 70 miles northeast of Progress Township. Tia Muller, a 26-year-old firefighter, was found dead and pinned under an ATV. Her husband, 25-year-old Jonathon Muller, suffered serious injuries.