Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Car fire halts traffic on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 2, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 2, 2022 03:20

MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire Friday evening caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-35W.

State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. near Hennepin Avenue.

Officers say two individuals in the car had non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.

The driver of the enflamed car is being processed for suspicions of driving while impaired, police say.

The crash is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 7:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.