Car fire halts traffic on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire Friday evening caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-35W.

State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. near Hennepin Avenue.

Officers say two individuals in the car had non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.

Crash on southbound 35W at Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis. One of the vehicles is on fire. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/zRiZCH39BA — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) September 2, 2022

The driver of the enflamed car is being processed for suspicions of driving while impaired, police say.

The crash is under investigation.