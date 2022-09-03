Car fire halts traffic on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue
MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire Friday evening caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-35W.
State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. near Hennepin Avenue.
Officers say two individuals in the car had non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.
The driver of the enflamed car is being processed for suspicions of driving while impaired, police say.
The crash is under investigation.
