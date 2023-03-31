Car crosses bike path before crashing into trees near Mississippi River

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say the driver in a crash in St. Paul that injured multiple teenagers may have been under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 16-year-old boy lost control of his vehicle and went off the road. The vehicle crossed a bike bath before it got hung up in some trees and brush.

Two 14-year-old boys were also in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say speed appears to have been a factor.