Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crosses bike path before crashing into trees near Mississippi River

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 30, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 30, 2023 01:12

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say the driver in a crash in St. Paul that injured multiple teenagers may have been under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 16-year-old boy lost control of his vehicle and went off the road. The vehicle crossed a bike bath before it got hung up in some trees and brush.

Two 14-year-old boys were also in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say speed appears to have been a factor.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 9:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.