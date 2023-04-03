For love of community, Shakopee resident steps in to save beloved bowling alley

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- In recent years, many bowling alleys have been forced to close due to a decline in popularity and the current economic landscape. But one southwest metro bowling alley has been revived thanks to a neighbor who lives just two blocks away.

In 2018, when Louisville Lanes in Shakopee was about to close forever, Dave Johnson stepped up to the foul line.

"Everyone thought we were crazy. You know nothing about bowling, you know nothing about bars, you know nothing about restaurants and food," said Dave Johnson, owner of Shakopee Bowl.

Johnson, who had spent his entire career in home renovations, bet on himself and the community he loved. In the first year and a half, he began work to transform the bowling alley and adjoining bar into Shakopee Bowl, a.k.a. "The Bowl," a broader entertainment center while learning on the job.

"What to do, how to do it. How to run a bowling alley not just a business. Then Covid hits and puts the breaks on, and everything stops," explained Johnson.

To keep Shakopee Bowl from going into the gutter, Johnson turned to takeout orders and an off-sale liquor license. But he saw needs beyond "The Bowl."

"We reached out to vendors and bought up extra supplies, food. One being pizza and had a fundraiser for the Shakopee baseball team," said Johnson.

CBS News

Another fundraiser during COVID-19 supported the Shakopee Fire department. Today, "The Bowl" is able to raise tens of thousands of dollars for local charities with major events.

"What we're able to do now is help the community, help kids, help adults," said Johnson.

All while expanding the business inside and out.

"We've got two wiffleball fields and they can be used for many different things. Kickball, wiffleball, kids go out and play cross net, dodgeball," said Johnson.

Johnson couldn't imagine five years ago that this is what his rescue would look like today.

"This is a pretty big dream. The dream just keeps happening day after day after day," said Johnson.