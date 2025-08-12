Watch CBS News
Body of canoer recovered from northern Minnesota lake

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it has recovered a body a body from Shannon Lake on Thursday. 

Authorities say they received a call for an overturned canoe with a dead person nearby around 3:30 p.m. Several agencies responded to the scene. 

When they arrived they found a 76-year-old man dead, floating near the canoe. He was not wearing a life jacket. According to officials, the man told his family he was going to check the wild rice. 

Authorities are investigating the incident. 

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does require a life jacket for each person on board a boat, including canoes. 

