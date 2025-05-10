Watch CBS News
Local News

Canoeist dies while on trip through BWCA

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Digital Headlines for Saturday, May 10, 2025
Digital Headlines for Saturday, May 10, 2025 01:20

A canoeist has died after their boat capsized on Iron Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials say that a U.S. Forest Service called 911 around 2 p.m. Saturday, after locating the capsized canoe. The USFS discovered the canoer and their gear floating near the capsized boat. 

The canoer was wearing a life jacket at the time, per law enforcement. Officials believe the canoer was on a solo trip into the BWCA. 

The USFS Beaver was flown in to recover the body. 

At this time, the name of the victim is being held. The incident remains under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.