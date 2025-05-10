Canoeist dies while on trip through BWCA

A canoeist has died after their boat capsized on Iron Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that a U.S. Forest Service called 911 around 2 p.m. Saturday, after locating the capsized canoe. The USFS discovered the canoer and their gear floating near the capsized boat.

The canoer was wearing a life jacket at the time, per law enforcement. Officials believe the canoer was on a solo trip into the BWCA.

The USFS Beaver was flown in to recover the body.

At this time, the name of the victim is being held. The incident remains under investigation.