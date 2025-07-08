Watch CBS News
Cafe & Bar Lurcat in Minneapolis to close after more than 2 decades near Loring Park

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Cafe & Bar Lurcat, a longtime destination near Loring Park in Minneapolis, will close at the end of this summer, as announced Tuesday by its owners. It is another from a growing list of Twin Cities restaurant staples that are calling it quits.

The restaurant first opened in 2002 near the northwestern corner of the park. The owners did not immediately say the reason behind their decision to shut down Lurcat, other than to note that it was approaching the expiration of its lease.

The restaurant's last day open will be Sept. 5.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our staff, whose dedication, passion, and skill have made every experience extraordinary," co-owner Richard D'Amico said. 

Co-owner Larry D'Amico added his thanks to "our amazing team and the community that embraced us," adding, "It has been an incredible honor to be a part of so many lives and to create a space where memories were made and celebrated."

Award-winning chef Isaac Becker, who served as executive chef at Lurcat's opening and has since go on to spearhead such Twin Cities fine dining staples as 112 Eatery and Bar La Grassa, called the experience "life-altering, very rewarding, and taught me the guest experience is as vital as the food itself."

Now through the rest of the summer, the restaurant will feature a menu highlighting "Lurcat classics." 

In recent weeks and months, impending or immediate closures were announced for Annie's Parlour in Dinkytown, Palmer's Bar in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood and Young Joni in Northeast Minneapolis.

