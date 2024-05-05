Watch CBS News
Bystanders rescue drowning man from Bde Maka Ska

By Riley Moser

MINNEAPOLIS — Bystanders in Minneapolis helped save a man's life after pulling him from Bde Maka Ska late Sunday afternoon.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol says it responded to a potential drowning on the lake shortly before 5:30 p.m.

A 23-year-old man had been swimming when he went underwater, police say.

Bystanders were able to get the man out of the water and began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

Paramedics transported the man to the Hennepin County Medical Center for further evaluation.

Members of the Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis Park Police and local fire departments also responded to the incident.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 8:18 PM CDT

