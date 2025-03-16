Business owner says he was blindsided by reason he may be forced to move

Small business owner in Arden Hills says he's being forced to move

The inside of Odds & Ends Again in Arden Hills is like a trip back in time, with vintage toys, phonographs and classic art around every turn.



The thrift shop opened last month, after spending a dozen years down the street in Shoreview.



All was well for owner Brett Foss, until he received a letter from the city. Foss was told his shop had 14 days to leave its Lexington Avenue location.



Odds & Ends Again was in an area where thrift shops are not allowed, something Foss said he had no idea about.

"They were reaching out and saying 'hey, that's now allowed in this zoning,' even though we have Goodwill across the street in the same zoning," said Foss.

Last week, Foss went before Arden Hills City Council to make the case for his business.

"The business owner should have known," Arden Hill's Mayor David Grant said during the meeting.

Grant said Foss was told about the city's zoning districts while previously inquiring about a different property in the city last year.

"It's a situation that was created by the owner of Odds & Ends Again," said Grant.

Foss could apply for a zoning change, but said it is too costly.

"I'm not wanting to give up on anything," said Foss.

In the meantime, hundreds have signed an in-store petition asking council to reconsider. That is just a fraction of the support, which is now in the thousands, even coming from outside Minnesota, Foss said.

"I never could have dreamt this could have come out of it," said Voss. "We're just trying to stay in business and be a local employer and give back to the community."

Grant said the council will decide on the issue during an April 14th work session.