Burrito Loco reopening "with additional safety measures" after shooting shattered window

MINNEAPOLIS -- The operators of Dinkytown restaurant Burrito Loco said it will reopen Monday after closing earlier this month when gunfire shattered one of its windows.

The shooting occurred outside the restaurant around 12:30 a.m. on July 8. No one was hurt, and no arrests were made.

At the time, the restaurant's operators said it would be closed "until further notice."

"We value the safety of our staff and guests that support our establishment and cannot condone the actions of last night," a statement on Burrito Loco's Facebook page read.

Burrito Loco will reopen Monday "with additional safety measures in place," according to the Facebook page.

Monday July 18th, back to business! We’ll be reopening with additional safety measures in place 🌯 🍻 🌮 🍹 #dinkytown #reopen #bloco #safetyfirst Posted by Burrito Loco on Friday, July 15, 2022