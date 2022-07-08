Watch CBS News
Apparent shooting shatters glass at Dinkytown restaurant

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police have been called to the scene of an apparent shooting in Dinkytown Friday morning.

The shooting happened overnight outside of Burrito Loco on 13th Avenue Southeast. Glass is shattered at the restaurant.

A witness at the scene said she heard arguing followed by gunshots.

There's no information yet as to any possible injuries or possible suspects. WCCO is waiting for more information from the police. 

