Apparent shooting shatters glass at Dinkytown restaurant
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police have been called to the scene of an apparent shooting in Dinkytown Friday morning.
The shooting happened overnight outside of Burrito Loco on 13th Avenue Southeast. Glass is shattered at the restaurant.
A witness at the scene said she heard arguing followed by gunshots.
There's no information yet as to any possible injuries or possible suspects. WCCO is waiting for more information from the police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.