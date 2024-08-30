Watch CBS News
Burnsville police temporarily close Red Oak Park for "active public safety situation"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — First responders in the south metro blocked off a city park Friday night due to an "active public safety situation."

The Burnsville Police Department is asking the public to avoid the Red Oak Park area until further notice. The park is located just west of Highway 77.

inx-burnsville-red-oak-park-shooting-083024.jpg
WCCO

Police did not provide many details but said around 9:45 p.m. that first responders were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more details later.

