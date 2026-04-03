Burnsville paraprofessional charged in child solicitation operation

A Burnsville, Minnesota, paraprofessional is facing seven charges in an undercover child solicitation operation that was carried out by the Carver County Sheriff's Office last month, according to court records.

Brian Stewart Gay, 36, is charged with three counts of soliciting a child or someone believed to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct and four counts of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child.

The sheriff's office created an undercover profile using photographs of a "young-looking female," according to the complaint. On March 4, the profile received a message on Reddit from an individual later identified as Gay.

The Court document said Gay asked how her week was going and whether she was open to new friends. The sheriff's office responded through the undercover account and told Gay they were a 15-year-old.

Gay engaged in electronic conversations with the undercover account over the span of roughly nine days in March, according to the complaint. Several of the talks were related to sexual topics.

On Thursday, Gay discussed with the undercover account meeting for a date in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the court document said. He was arrested after he arrived at the meetup spot.

Per the complaint, Gay admitted to engaging in text and Reddit conversations with the undercover account after being read his Miranda rights. He told law enforcement the account discussed "sexual contact" with him and wanted to engage in sex, and that he is a paraprofessional at STEP Academy in Burnsville.

WCCO has reached out to the school for comment.

If convicted, Gay faced up to 35 years in prison and a maximum fine of $70,000.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.