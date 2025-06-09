Watch CBS News
2 charged in shots fired incident outside Burnsville High School

By WCCO Staff

Two 18-year-old men face felony charges for their alleged involvement in an attempted shooting outside Burnsville High School after a graduation ceremony.

Police were already at the school Friday night for "security and crowd control," a criminal complaint said, when two groups began "arguing and flashing gang signs towards each other."

Around 8:30 p.m., police heard gunshots near the high school and went to investigate. Bystanders pointed officers to a nearby vehicle, inside of which were the two men now charged.

Inside the car, police found a handgun with an extended magazine and a bullet casing, the complaint states. Two more bullet casings were found on the street nearby, and a vehicle in the area had a bullet in one of its headlights.

Witnesses said one of the men charged was driving the car when someone in a leopard print jacket approached the passenger side and talked with the occupants. When the person in the jacket tried to punch the car, witnesses said, someone pointed a gun out of the passenger's side window and started shooting. No one was hurt, police said.

Both men charged denied firing the gun, but according to the complaint, a nickname used by someone at the scene identified one of the men as the shooter.

Both men are charged with two counts of drive-by shooting, a criminal complaint shows. One also faces a second-degree assault charge, and the other is charged with two additional counts of aiding an offender.

Four people in total were arrested after the incident, which prompted a large law enforcement response.

