Large police presence outside Twin Cities high school after graduation ceremony

By Nick Lentz

Large police presence seen outside Burnsville High School after graduation
Large police presence seen outside Burnsville High School after graduation 00:35

A large police presence was seen outside Burnsville High School following a graduation ceremony Friday night.

Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed dozens of police cars in the area around the high school near State Highway 13 and Portland Avenue. 

A graduation ceremony was scheduled to take place at the school from 6 to 8 p.m., according to the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District.

WCCO is working to learn what prompted law enforcement to respond.  

inx10.jpg
Several police cars surround vehicles outside Burnsville High School on June 6, 2025. Minnesota Department of Transporation
inx-burnsville-hs-graduation-incident-060625.jpg
Police cars and a fire truck flash emergency lights outside Burnsville High School on June 6, 2025. WCCO

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more. 

