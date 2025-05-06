What is being done to control the pesky side to spring in Minnesota

What is being done to help control insect populations around the Twin Cities

From boating to grilling, the warmer weather brings many of our favorite outdoor activities. But there can be a pesky side to spring.

"We're taking a lot of safety precautions when it comes to targeting specific species of mosquitoes and our goal is to protect public health," said Alex Carlson, from the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD).

The agency showed off their weapons on the State Capitol grass Tuesday. According to their website, the agency helps protect the public from disease and annoyance caused by mosquitoes, black flies and ticks.

"We had one staff member who picked up 10 ticks just in one day this week," said Carlson.

They're also looking at the swarming gnat-like bugs people are seeing near rivers.

"I ride the Lime bikes around here and there's points in time when you just get a mouth full of gnats," said Tomas Alvarez who enjoys time by the Mississippi.

"Sometimes when you walk around, you see these big clouds of bugs. I am always concerned what they are," said Michael Prom, a friend of Alvarez.

MMCD scientists are trying to identify those bugs by collecting fresh samples.

"I am identifying black fly larvae that came from the Minnesota River," said Care Lamere.

Lamere says the gnat-like pests could be black flies or midgets.

"Midges don't bite people, black flies do bite people," said Lamere.

Carey says the bugs flying now are likely midges that die after two weeks. They'll start treating soon to curb black flies. She says with rain patterns she is not expecting the worst of years.

Some say with nice weather, bugs are just a small price to pay.

"The bugs are definitely worth negative, below zero weather. I will definitely take that," said Alvarez.

The MMCD is finishing up analyzing the black fly specimens and could start treating for the flies as soon as May 7.