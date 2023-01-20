Bryce Borca search: $30K reward offered for information about missing 23-year-old's whereabouts

EAGAN, Minn. -- Police in Eagan are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Bryce Borca, a 23-year-old man who has not been seen since the end of October.

Authorities say Borca was walking home after a night out with his friends on Oct. 30. He was last seen at Fort Snelling State Park at the end of Yankee Doodle Road.

Hundreds of volunteers have helped search for Borca since his disappearance, but police say they've been unable to find him. Federal agencies and professional search teams have scoured the land and water at Fort Snelling Park, to no avail.

Eagan Police Department

Anyone with information about Borca's whereabouts is asked to call the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5706.