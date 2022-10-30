Watch CBS News
Eagan police searching for missing 23-year-old

EAGAN, Minn. -- Police in Eagan say they are looking for a 23-year-old man last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday leaving the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle roads in Eagan, near Highway 13.

Bryce Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, a black tie and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Bryce's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Coulson at 651-675-5876.

