Eagan police searching for missing 23-year-old

EAGAN, Minn. -- Police in Eagan say they are looking for a 23-year-old man last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday leaving the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle roads in Eagan, near Highway 13.

Bryce Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, a black tie and white sneakers.

Eagan Police are actively searching for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca. He was last seen leaving the area of Coachman... Posted by Eagan Police Department on Sunday, October 30, 2022

Anyone with information on Bryce's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Coulson at 651-675-5876.