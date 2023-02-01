Watch CBS News
Bryan Adams bringing "So Happy It Hurts" tour to Twin Cities

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams announced that he's bringing his "So Happy It Hurts" tour to the Twin Cities this summer.

The musician, who scored a blockbuster hit single in the early '90s with the Oscar-nominated song "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," will kick off the tour in June, and perform at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Monday, July 3.

"So Happy It Hurts" is the name of his 15th studio album, which was released last spring.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, best known for "I Love Rock 'n Roll," will join Adams on the tour.

Tickets will go on sale for the tour, which spans more than two dozen stops, on Friday, Feb. 3 at noon.

