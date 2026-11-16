Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Minneapolis" nominated for Grammy Award

Bruce Springsteen's song "Streets of Minneapolis," written in honor of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, is nominated for a Grammy Award.

The Boss' song is nominated in the Best Rock Song category.

Written shortly after Pretti and Good were killed by federal agents amid Operation Metro Surge, the protest song is a rallying cry against the Trump administration's immigration policies, and ends with a chant of "ICE out!"

"In our home, they killed and roamed/in the winter of '26/We'll remember the names of those who died/on the streets of Minneapolis," Springsteen sings.

When he released the song, Springsteen said that it was written "in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis."

The 77-year-old also sang the tune at a "No Kings" rally at the Minnesota Capitol in March. Some 100,000 people attended the march, which also featured performances from Joan Baez and Maggie Rogers.

Bruce Springsteen performs during a "No Kings" protest outside the State Capitol building on March 28, 2026, in St Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Thousands of federal agents swarmed Minnesota in early 2026 as part of Operation Metro Surge. It left families separated, struggling to make rent, and left businesses in Minneapolis facing a $81 million deficit. The federal government has also stopped sharing evidence in Good and Pretti's killings, according to local officials.

Springsteen is nominated for the Best Rock Song category alongisde The Rolling Stones, Phoebe Bridgers, Aerosmith and Yungblud, Geese, Olivia Rodrigo and the Foo Fighters. The 69th annual Grammy Awards will air on Feb. 7.