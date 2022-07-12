Watch CBS News
Bruce Springsteen announces Xcel Energy Center stop on 2023 tour

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are bringing their first tour in years to the Twin Cities.

The Boss announced a 2023 tour on Tuesday, with a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 5.

Tickets for that show go on sale Thursday, July 21, on the Ticketmaster website.

The tour will kick off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and conclude in Springsteen's home state of New Jersey with a show in Newark on April 14.

Springsteen and his band haven't toured North America since 2016.

Click here for more information on the tour.

July 12, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

