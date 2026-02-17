Bruce Springsteen kicking off U.S. Land Of Hope And Dreams tour in Minneapolis in March

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their next tour in Minneapolis in March, the Boss announced Tuesday.

Springsteen's Land Of Hope And Dreams tour will start March 31 at Target Center. Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon.

Springsteen said the tour "will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C."

In January, after the federal killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, Springsteen released a new song called "Streets of Minneapolis." The song bemoaned the federal presence in the city and vowed to "remember the names of those who died on the streets of Minneapolis."

Two days after the song's release, Springsteen surprised the crowd at First Avenue during a benefit concert for the families of Good and Pretti.

The Boss' tour will feature 20 shows in total, wrapping up in the nation's capital on May 27.

Note: The video above originally aired Jan. 30, 2026.