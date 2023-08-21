St. Paul Saints infielder Brooks Lee is getting closer to his major league dreams

ST. PAUL, Minn. – It was just over one year ago that the Minnesota Twins selected Brooks Lee eighth overall in the MLB Draft.

On Aug. 3, he was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A, joining the St. Paul Saints.

"I expected myself to rise pretty quick. But now that I'm here it feels like a lot quicker than I expected," Lee said. "When you're in the thick of it, it's a lot longer than you think it was. And then now it's just flying by. But it's been great. Been fortunate to play well for a couple months. And now we're here, so you know, it's just another step in the journey."

Lee's rapid rise is hampered by one significant factor: the Twins are jam-packed with talented infielders.

Brooks Lee WCCO

"It's a good problem to have, definitely. And I'm glad to be a part of it," he said. "Whoever plays, just as long as we're all contributing to the win and stuff like that, that's really all that matters. And I'd love to be on the field, and if that happens then I'm pretty stoked."

Lee says he'll play mostly shortstop with some third base mixed in.

"Just getting ready for wherever the team needs me. And you know If that's this year or next year, then it is what it is," he said.

He's just down the road from his ultimate goal, and still on the right track.

"We have a great crowd here, so it's a little better than what I had in Double-A. And so it feels more like the big leagues," he said. "You're just not there yet."