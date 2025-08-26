Brooklyn Park man stabs father of ex-girlfriend's child, charges say

Primaries will determine candidates for state Senate special elections, and more headlines

A 44-year-old man is accused of stabbing the father of his ex-girlfriend's child during an altercation in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived at the scene on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue shortly after midnight. They found a man in a bloody shirt who was unconscious. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The girlfriend told police that the father of her child had been stabbed by her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend. She said the father had come to drop off their daughter and stayed to put her to bed.

The ex-boyfriend then came home and started arguing with her, she said. She told police he pushed her into a wall and punched her in the face, documents say.

The father heard the altercation and came out of the bedroom, the complaint says. Then the father and ex-boyfriend went outside, and the woman said she saw her ex-boyfriend push the father. The father put his hands up to defend himself but the ex-boyfriend stabbed him, court documents say.

The woman told police that when the ex-boyfriend hit her, she saw he had a knife hidden under his shirt.

The man faces an attempted second-degree murder charge. The complaint says he is not in custody and his whereabouts are unknown.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.