Watch CBS News
Crime

Brooklyn Park shooting victim in critical condition

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 6, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 6, 2022 01:19

BROOKLYN PARK -- A person remains in critical condition after being shot in Brooklyn Park Monday evening.

The city's police department gave no details about the victim, but said they arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle just after 6 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

According to police, the shooting happened outside of an apartment building on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 5:15 p.m.

The shooter, who is not in custody, likely knew the suspect, and police do not believe this was a random shooting.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 5:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.