Brooklyn Park man enters Norgaard plea in gunpoint sexual assault on walking trail

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 21-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint on a Brooklyn Park walking trail last year has entered a Norgaard plea.

Cade Talawalay on Monday entered the plea for first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving penetration and fear of great bodily harm, with four other charges being dismissed as part of a plea deal, court records show.

The Norgaard plea means Talawalay admitted to the crime and acknowledges he is not innocent, but does not recall the circumstances of the offense.

According to the criminal complaint, the assault happened April 24, 2024. The female victim was on a walking trail when Talawalay approached her, pointed a gun at her and forced her to walk into nearby foliage. He then sexually assaulted her.

The victim called 911 and told investigators Talawalay threatened "he would not kill her unless she told"

Police later released surveillance photos of the suspect. Talawalay's stepfather called authorities, identified him as the suspect and brought him in to be arrested, the complaint states.

Talawalay is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3.

Note: The above video first aired on May 1, 2024

