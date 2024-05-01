Man accused in gunpoint sexual assault in Brooklyn Park was turned in by stepfather, charges say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 21-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint was caught when his stepfather turned him in, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Cade Talawalay is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree aggravated robbery, according to the criminal complaint.

Hennepin County

The assault occurred the afternoon of April 24. The victim was on a walking trail in Brooklyn Park when a man approached her, pointed a gun at her face, forced her to walk into nearby foliage and sexually assaulted her, the complaint said.

The victim went home and called 911. She told investigators the man said "he would not kill her unless she told" and she "thought she would die if she did not comply."

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Upon seeing them, Talawalay's stepfather called law enforcement, identified him as the suspect and brought him in to be arrested, the complaint states.

Investigators allege they found the victim's cellphone in Talawalay's bedroom.

Talawalay is in custody.

