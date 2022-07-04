Brooklyn Park police seek help finding child's parents

BROOKLYN PARK -- Authorities in the north metro are asking the public's help in finding a child's parents.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to help a child Sunday evening on the 6900 block of 76th Avenue North in the suburb just north of Minneapolis.

Brooklyn Park Police

While officers spoke with people in the area, they weren't able to locate the child's parents.

The child said his name is Daniel, police say, but officers weren't able to determine where the child lives or what his parents' names are.

Anyone who recognizes the child and knows his parents is asked to call 911.