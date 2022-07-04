Watch CBS News
Local

Brooklyn Park police seek help finding child's parents

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Evening of July 3, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Evening of July 3, 2022 01:40

BROOKLYN PARK -- Authorities in the north metro are asking the public's help in finding a child's parents. 

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to help a child Sunday evening on the 6900 block of 76th Avenue North in the suburb just north of Minneapolis. 

childs-parents.jpg
Brooklyn Park Police

While officers spoke with people in the area, they weren't able to locate the child's parents. 

The child said his name is Daniel, police say, but officers weren't able to determine where the child lives or what his parents' names are.

Anyone who recognizes the child and knows his parents is asked to call 911. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 3, 2022 / 8:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.