Brooklyn Park police searching for missing woman, 20

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, need the public's help to find 20-year-old Precious Urrutia, who went missing on Wednesday.

Urrutia was last seen near the area of Queen's Garden North and 92nd Crescent, just south of Noble Sports Park.

Precious Urrutia Brooklyn Park Police

Police say Urritia is an Indigenous woman standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon and cream-colored varsity jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 763-439-8222 or 911.