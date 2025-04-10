Police search for missing 35-year-old Brooklyn Park man
Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to finding 35-year-old Dominque Jones, who has been missing since Monday.
Police say Jones was last seen on foot at about 8 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Meadowwood Court.
Jones is described as a Black man who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing white shoes, blue pants, a black long sleeve shirt and a black cap.
Police say Jones doesn't have his "prescribed medications." Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 763-493-8222.