Brooklyn Park PD: Impaired driver rammed multiple squad cars before arrest

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Brooklyn Park police say an impaired driver rammed multiple squad cars overnight during a attempted traffic stop.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:46 a.m. Friday on the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North. Officers were dispatched to the location on the report of a driver asleep behind the wheel, with the running vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway.

When they arrived, officers say they observed signs of "illicit drug use." The officers used their squad cars to box the suspect vehicle in. At some point, the driver began ramming squad vehicles.

The suspect was "extracted" from the vehicle after he rammed the squad vehicles and taken into custody, police said.

The driver faces multiple pending felony charges.