Watch CBS News
Crime

Brooklyn Park PD: Impaired driver rammed multiple squad cars before arrest

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 11, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 11, 2023 01:20

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Brooklyn Park police say an impaired driver rammed multiple squad cars overnight during a attempted traffic stop.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:46 a.m. Friday on the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North. Officers were dispatched to the location on the report of a driver asleep behind the wheel, with the running vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway.

When they arrived, officers say they observed signs of "illicit drug use." The officers used their squad cars to box the suspect vehicle in. At some point, the driver began ramming squad vehicles.

MORE NEWS: No charges against 2 Stillwater police officers in fatal apartment shooting

The suspect was "extracted" from the vehicle after he rammed the squad vehicles and taken into custody, police said.

The driver faces multiple pending felony charges.  

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 7:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.