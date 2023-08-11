Watch CBS News
No charges against 2 Stillwater police officers in fatal apartment shooting

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Charges will not be filed against two Stillwater police officers in a deadly apartment shooting in March.

On Thursday, the Washington County Attorney's Office announced that the deadly force used by Sgt. Dan Young and Officer Justin Dowley was justified in the shooting of 21-year-old O'Kwan Sims.

Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller says officers were initially called to the Curve Crest Villas on the 2200 block of West Orleans Street at about 2:30 p.m. on March 4 for an unknown medical emergency, but then numerous calls poured in reporting shots fired at the complex.

He says officers were met with gunfire when they arrived at the complex's parking lot. They returned fire, striking the gunman, who later died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

"The decision to use deadly force is never taken lightly, and we recognize the profound sorrow it brings to the family of Mr. Sims," said Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson. "In this situation, these officers faced a dangerous, complex, and rapidly evolving scenario. They relied on their extensive training and quick reaction to ensure not only their own safety, but the safety of the community they have sworn to protect. These officers really had no other option, and we know they too bear the weight of the loss of life."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the case.

NOTE: Featured video is from March 4, 2023

