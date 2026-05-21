Brooklyn Park man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 252

A 23-year-old man from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, faces a criminal vehicular homicide charge after prosecutors say he hit and killed a person on a highway, then fled.

According to a criminal complaint, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 252 near 73rd Avenue in Brooklyn Park. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as 25-year-old Amiah Walker.

Responding state troopers found Walker dead. Investigators said she "appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and thrown into a highway guardrail."

The complaint states Walker had been riding in a car on Highway 252, but got out of it amid an argument. The driver pulled over to try to get her back in the car, and another driver hit her while they stood next to the vehicle, witnesses said. The driver who hit her did not stop, the complaint states.

Vehicle shards from the scene led authorities to a dark grey Toyota RAV4 as the suspect vehicle. While no traffic cameras captured the crash, a similar vehicle was seen on multiple recordings in the area. Authorities obtained the license plate number and began searching for the vehicle.

On Tuesday evening, authorities were sent to check out "a suspicious vehicle" at a park in Ramsey, Minnesota, the complaint states. They found a Toyota RAV4 with "damage consistent with the suspect vehicle description," investigators said. The 23-year-old was sleeping in the back with his cat.

The complaint does not say why the man was not taken into custody at that time. On Wednesday morning, authorities again found the RAV4 at a gas station, with the 23-year-old inside. During an interview with police, he denied hitting anyone with his car, said the RAV4 had been damaged for some time and posited that it may have been stolen.

According to the complaint, the 23-year-old is currently hospitalized. Authorities are seeking a warrant to arrest him once he is discharged.

Note: The video above originally aired May 20, 2026.