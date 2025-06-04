Football player paralyzed after he was shot outside Brooklyn Park home

Federal raid sparks clash between law enforcement, protesters in Minneapolis, and more headlines

Federal raid sparks clash between law enforcement, protesters in Minneapolis, and more headlines

Federal raid sparks clash between law enforcement, protesters in Minneapolis, and more headlines

A Brooklyn Park football player's dreams were cut short last week when he was shot outside his family's home.

According to a GoFundMe post, Michael Blidi Jr. is paralyzed from the knees down. He had recently received a full scholarship to play football at Iowa Central Community College, after spending his first year at Stonehill College in Massachusetts.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 6000 block of Garwood Road. He was standing outside on the sidewalk when a vehicle stopped. A suspect got out of the car, fired a single shot and hit Blidi in the abdomen. Police say the suspect fled the scene.

According to CBS 21, Blidi graduated from Milton Hershey High School, a private school in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Brooklyn Park police say the shooting is under investigation.